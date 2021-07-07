Doris K. Galloway, age 94, passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021 following a short illness.
She was born to Louis A and Olga Kneip on August 15, 1926 in Alice Texas. She married Harold E Galloway on April 22, 1945 in Alice,Texas. They were the owners of Galloway Photography in Beeville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janice Miller and her beloved husband Harold.
Survivors include her son Richard (Becky) Galloway of George West. Her two grandchildren, Amy (Pollo) Campos of Encinal Texas and Allan (Mistie) Galloway of Beeville, Texas. Her five great grandchildren, who she absolutely adored and cherished, Christopher Hudson, Dyllon Hudson, Brandon Galloway, Paige Galloway, and Makenzie Galloway. She had numerous nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
She loved going to the ranch and hunting. She enjoyed keeping her yard immaculate. She enjoyed cooking for, and spending time with her family. She helped her family in ways only she could. She was always up for an adventure with Becky.
Visitation will be Friday July 9, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas. Followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM
Funeral Service will be Saturday July 10,2021 at 10:30 AM, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a Memorial can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Faith Lutheran Church of Beeville.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers, Texas