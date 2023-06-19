Doris Marie (Caron) Ginn was born on August 14, 1929 to Henry and Alice Caron of McMullen County and left her earthly life on June 17, 2023 at the age of 93.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Ginn, Jr.; her eldest son, Ellis (Nubbin) Ginn; her parents, Henry and Alice Caron; sisters, Jean New and Marianne Abbrat; and brother; Estel Caron.
She is survived by three children including two sons, Rodney Ginn (Danette) of McMullen County and Mark Ginn (Rose Ann) of George West and a daughter, Gwenyth Burris (Bill) of Beeville; as well as eight grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Thomas of Beeville, Tracie (Jeffery) Spears of Pawnee, Jeremy (Helen) Ginn of Houston, Jennifer (Cody) Ackel of Boerne, Raygin (Meagan) Burris of Prosper, Megan (Austin) Rojas of Charlotte, North Carolina, Keleigh (Charlie) Tuttle of Goliad and Kristi (Richard) Ryan of George West. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Doris accepted Christ as her Savior at a Revival service at the age of 13 during the altar call hymn, “Pass Me Not O Gentle Savior.” She graduated from George West High School during the polio epidemic when all graduations were suspended and diplomas were delivered by mail. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Ray Ginn, Jr. on June 8, 1947 in George West and they moved to Beeville in 1950 where he worked as a driver for Brown Express Freight Lines and she was a housewife, mother and bookkeeper.
Better known by most of her family as Nanny, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed being with family and was an avid hunter and angler but also enjoyed other hobbies of ranching, boating, painting, gardening and, in younger years, motorcycling and flying a single engine plane. Doris completed the Texas A&M Master Gardener designation and she also served as a reserve deputy for the Bee County Sheriff’s Department for several years. Having studied art under the renowned Simon Michael, she enjoyed painting outdoor scenes and used her artistic abilities teaching river-rock painting classes at First Baptist Church school and the public library.
Until her passing, she was the most tenured active member of First Baptist Church of Beeville, having joined on March 6, 1955, and during her years served as a Sunday School teacher, taught children’s training of Sunbeams, sang in the Adult Choir, played in the Handbell Choir and participated with youth activities, traveling to camps as a chaperone at Glorieta, Highland Lakes and Zephyr Baptist Encampments as well as serving on numerous committees of the church. For many years, she was responsible for the preparation of the dressing for the churchwide Thanksgiving meal.
Along with her husband, Doris had learned to fly a single engine airplane in the early 50’s, earning her private pilot’s license and she was a volunteer pilot with Sheriff Vail Ennis’ flying possie. For many years, she and Buck owned their own planes, first an Aeronca Champion then a Piper Supercruiser, which they ultimately sold in 1963 to enable the purchase of their business, Cox Moving and Storage Co. They worked alongside each other their entire married life, including over four decades of owning and operating their business with Doris running the office and Buck overseeing the equipment and manpower until they closed the business and retired in 2006. Since the passing of her husband in 2016, Doris has enjoyed remaining in her own home under the watchful care of her children and up until just a few months ago was able to travel to the ranch where she was raised and to visit her children and grandchildren.
Her children would like to offer a sincere thank you to all caregivers of Exclusive Home Health and Hospice who helped their mother maintain independent quality of life during the past couple of years as well as Live Oak Nursing and Rehab during the last six weeks of her life for their compassionate and loving care. More specifically, special thanks go out to the following individuals: Exclusive caregivers HHA Jasmine Lopez, nurses Samantha Clayton and Rita Smith, Social Worker Leonor Alvarez and Chaplain Maggie Mossler as well as Live Oak nurses Kristie Schmitt and Aiza Chapa along with CNAs Donna Lewis and Desiree Chandler and personal caregiver Mickey Guerra. Your love and care were phenomenal and we are forever grateful.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at First Baptist Church in Beeville with the funeral service at 10 o’clock. Rev. Greg Traylor will officiate.
Doris will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Ray Ginn, Jr., in the George West Cemetery in George West.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeremy Ginn and Raygin Burris; grandsons-in-law, Chris Thomas, Jeffrey Spears, Charlie Tuttle, Richard Ryan, Cody Ackel and Austin Rojas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church School, 600 N. St. Mary's St., Beeville, TX 78102.