Dorothy Ann “Dot” Turnipseede was born to Austin and Emma Ainsworth on August 23, 1939 in the Rio Grande Valley in San Benito, Texas. Dot went to sing in the heavenly choir on March 26, 2022. She was 82 years old.
Dot attended beauty school at the age of 16. She became a beautician and worked in her own shop from 1972 to 1979, “Dot Walk’s Beauty Stop.” She later worked at the Lemon Tree downtown Beeville as a sales clerk. She also worked at the Country Corner Stone COOP in Sinton, Texas. Dot married Ed Turnipseede in January of 1987. Her greatest achievement of being an ambassador for Christ was seen through her love of worship music. She sang in the church choir and played hand bells for 50 years. She faithfully served in the children’s ministry as she taught choir and Sunday school. She also worked in the nursery and helped at every Vacation Bible School. Dot was also a faithful member of the WMU (Women’s Missionary Union).
She enjoyed working in her yard as plants and landscaping were one of her favorite hobbies. Dot enjoyed her grandchildren immensely. She was outgoing and ready to try anything to get a laugh and make a memory. From tubing down the Frio to taking teenage girls on a beach trip, she was always ready to spend time with her family. “Granny” as her family called her was spunky and full of life. She spent many Sundays cooking for her family after a Sunday service. One of Dot’s favorite local spots was the Beeville Dairy Queen, where she often met her “church crowd” as she called it.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Emma Ainsworth; her brother, W.A. Ainsworth Jr.; her sister, Virginia Harvey; grandson, Trey Baker; and husband, Ed Turnipseede.
Dot is survived by her daughters, Lori (Jim) Kennedy and Lisa (Felix) Lopez; her sister, Betty Jo Hunnicutt; grandchildren, Matthew Manuel, Ellen (Ethan) Alvarado and Kali Kennedy; and one great-grandson, Ethan Alan “Duff” Alvarado II.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Manuel, Felix Lopez, Ethan Alvarado, Hunter Lopez, Aaron Davis and Chuck Knowlton.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Hunnicutt and Sam Hunnicutt.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home