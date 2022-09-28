Dorothy Mae (Braune) White passed away on September 27, 2022 at the age of 87.
Dorothy was born January 8, 1935 in Ray Point, Texas to Reinhold and Rosie Braune.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl White Sr.; a daughter, Darlene Campbell; two brothers, Albert Braune and Edward Braune; and her parents, Reinhold and Rosie Braune.
Survivors include two sons, George (Bo) (Cathy) White and Carl White Jr.; a daughter, Debra (Bryan) White; a son-in-law, Danny Campbell; grandchildren, Dustin White, Dylan White, Kimberly Jones Britton, Christopher White, Karen White, Nicholas Campbell, Lesley Givens, Ty White and JD White; great-grandchildren, Kendall Jones, Cayson White, Frankie White, Jaxson White, Korbin Campbell, Kessler Campbell, Trace Jehnke and Griffin White.
Honorary pallbearers Dustin White, Dylan White, Christopher White, JD White, Ty White, and Nick Campbell.
A private funeral service will be held.