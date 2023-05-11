Dorothy (Telles) Ochoa, 72, of Beeville, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, lovingly surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born July 3, 1950 in Cuero, Texas to Nasario Telles and Consuelo (Pena) Telles. She married Eluterio Ochoa on July 2, 1983 in Yorktown, Texas.
Dorothy was a woman of many great characteristics, hardworking, dependable, caring, a tough love kind of woman. She was a person you could talk with and was always there to listen and give the greatest life advice. She was a resourceful woman always prepared for anything; she gathered necessities and food for those in need and would feed and care for all stray animals, but she loved her dog, Gordo, the most. Her greatest achievement was becoming a mother, raising two beautiful and successful daughters. She was more so the greatest grandmother there could be.
Dorothy played a tremendous role in many lives and her family is trying to figure out life without her - without Mom, without Grandma. She will be missed more than she could ever know. Cancer might have taken her away physically, but her spirit will live till 100 years like she would always say. We love you forever and always.
Left behind to cherish precious memories of Dorothy include her loving husband of 39 years, Eluterio Ochoa Jr.; two daughters, Shana (Joshua) Cantu and Shannon (Raymond) Ochoa, both of Beeville; sister, Erma Telles of Hallettsville; sister-in-law, Karen Tellez of Dayton; cousin, Norma Pena of Kenedy; four grandsons, Joshua Jayden Cantu (12), Atticus James Fulghum (9), Jace Alexander Fulghum (7) and Nathan Ian Adame (1); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Nasario Telles and Consuelo Telles; and a brother, Nasario Tellez Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, with Rev. Dean Richey officiating.
Burial will follow in the Runge City Cemetery in Runge, Texas.
Pallbearers are Joshua Cantu, Raymond Adame, Jared Fulghum, Jim Huwe, Timothy Tellez and Michael Tellez.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home