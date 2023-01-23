Dorothy Virginia (Nee McMillan) Benham: born July 13, 1922 Doole, TX; died January 19, 2023 Blanco, TX
Dorothy “Dot” lived longer, flew farther, loved family more deeply and laughed harder than most! She lived 100.5 years! She will certainly be missed by many!
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John D. Benham, Sr. 1922-2010; her father Joseph Hubert McMillan 1889-1968; her mother Annie Laura Brandsetter 1889-1928; six brothers, Clinton, Leverett, Hubert, Lester, Arlie, & Oles; four sisters, Lilian, Moyell, Edith, & Rosalie; and a great-grandson, Christopher Cox 2007-2021.
She is survived by a sister, Reta Faye Goodman (Neil); a son, John Daniel Benham, II (Renee); a daughter, Gayla Sharp (John); a grandson, Ryan LeBlanc (Tracy); three granddaughters, Rita LeBlanc, Magen Cox, & Leigh Anne Sharp. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Addisyn, Gunner, Abigail, and Logan; and a niece, Vicki Van (Perry).
She was a homemaker, and retired after many years from Southwest Wheel in San Antonio.
Dorothy and her husband, John D. were the founding members of the International Cessna 170 Association. She liked traveling with her husband, together they flew around the country in their Cessna 170, going to association events, visiting family and friends, and going as far as Alaska.
After moving to Blanco in 2011, Dorothy became a member of the First Baptist Church of Blanco, and a volunteer at the Good Samaritan of Blanco. She enjoyed Sunday school and the church quilting group.
Dorothy loved being active and filled her time with many hobbies, like sewing and quilting. And enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends.
Dorothy especially enjoyed McMillan family reunions every October in Brady, and making “the green stuff” for holiday meals.
Services will be Friday, February 3rd, at 10:30 a.m, at the First Baptist Church of Blanco.
Instead of flowers please donate to: First Baptist Church of Blanco, Good Samaritan of Blanco.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers: Annette, Kenyatta, Lisa, Polly, Tanika, and others. And special thanks to Carolyn Zbytovsky and Tanya Stevens who helped in more ways than we can count!