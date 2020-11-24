Doug Fullington, 73, died Nov. 19, 2020, from end stage lung transplant. Born in Richmond, California, to Shirley E. Holcomb and Leon Fullington.
Doug was a veteran of the U.S. Navy of 23 years. Last tour of duty was at Chase Field in Beeville, Tx. where he retired in 1987. He then worked at the base with Lockheed/Grumman where he locked the gates with the closure of Chase Field.
Doug went to Oklahoma Horseshoeing School and became the area/local farrier. He specialized in corrective and natural hoof care of all sizes of horses but specialized in miniatures.
He loved the outdoors. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Doug has 3 sons, Robb Fullington (wife, Janie) of Spring, Tx., Donald Fullington (wife, Dorcas) of Cibilo, Tx. and Troy Turner (wife, Jeanette) of Beeville, Tx.; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grands who he adored.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Tx.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley and his brother, Del Landers.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Fullington of 39 years, and their 3 sons.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for family and funeral expenses. Funeral arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home of Three Rivers, Tx. 78071