Doyle Robert May was born on June 3, 1962 in Houston, Texas. He grew up in Beeville, Texas and graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1982. Doyle lived in independent living quarters with River Gardens in New Braunfels, Texas for many years. Most recently, he was a resident of the Live Oak Nursing Center in George West, Texas.
Doyle never let his Down Syndrome keep him from participating in life. One of Doyle’s many accomplishments was being the first special education student to integrate into the classroom at Beeville ISD. He received the A.C. Jones High School Trojan Sprit award. Doyle is proudly a member of the A.C. Jones Hall of Fame for his participation in the 1982 Trojan Championship Football Team as a Team Manager.
Doyle worked as a bus boy for several businesses including the Pizza Inn in Beeville, Texas, Beeville First United Methodist Church and a retirement home in New Braunfels, Texas. Doyle loved music, dancing, food and movies, especially comedies. He loved his family and friends very much and fully.
Doyle passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 57, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lou Adele May of Beeville, Texas; his siblings, Alex May (Tonya) and Laura Miller (Myles); his nieces and nephews, Miles May, Samuel May, Hannah May, Michael May and Alessandra Miller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly!
Pallbearers are first cousins, Jim May, Ricky May, Matthew May, Freddy Schauer, Kenneth Schauer, Bobby Schauer, John Mills, Mark Mills, Matthew Mills and Kerby Dorrell.
Visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville, Texas on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Beeville, Texas at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with a reception to be held afterward.
A special thanks to Jodi Watts, formerly of River Gardens in New Braunfels, Texas, for being Doyle’s guardian angel and to the entire staff at the Live Oak Nursing Center in George West, Texas for their care and kind treatment of Doyle.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts be sent to Special Olympics Texas, 1804 Rutherford Ln., Austin, TX 78754; www.sotx.org.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel