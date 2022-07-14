Dr. Adena Joyce Pederson Kimble, age 94 of Karnes City, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born to Emil Pederson and Dr. Lottie Lee Kemp Pederson on November 27, 1927, in Texon, Texas.
Dr. Joyce married Dr. C.W. Kimble and had four wonderful children. Throughout her life she had many accomplishments. First and foremost, she was a loving mother and grandmother. Dr. Joyce entered chiropractic college at the age of seventeen. When she graduated, laws had to be changed just to allow her to practice.
She and her husband, Dr. C.W. Kimble moved to Karnes City in the early 1950s and opened their first Chiropractic Practice. The community accepted them with open arms, and before they knew it their lives began to flourish. There have been three generations of women chiropractors in her family and more than thirteen members of the family are chiropractors. Dr. Joyce and her husband were deeply involved with many community projects.
Dr. Joyce traveled the world with her family teaching the Science of Chiropractic, successful business building and management, and Women’s Empowerment seminars.
Her passion in the 1980s became Texas Longhorn Cattle. She, along with her children as partners, began building the herd and very soon realized they had something special. In 1993, Dr. Joyce’s most special longhorn was born. She fell in love with him instantly, naming him “Wow.” “Wow” and the family would go on to win multiple state, national and world competitions.
Throughout her life, Dr. Joyce enjoyed watching her family grow and prosper. She attended countless football games, basketball games, track meets and school programs, etc. She was extremely proud to be a Karnes City Badger mom and grandma. For our family and much of the community she was a pillar of strength, smart as a whip, gave the absolute best advice, and was always the epitome of grace, beauty, and a Lady.
Our family and community will deeply miss her, but we are all blessed to have known and loved her. Her legacy will live on forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister.
Dr. Joyce is survived by her children, Dona Jane Yanta (Clarence), Dr. Janis Kimble O’Brien (Sean), Dr. Patrick Kimble, Dr. Scott Kimble (Mackie); grandchildren, T.K. Miller (Becky), Dona Beth Miller (Kevin Ables), Adena Amber Guthrie (Cody), Zachary Miller, Timothy Yanta (Ashley Owens), McKenna Crawford (Gage), Thomas Yanta and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Karnes City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and plants, please make a donation to the Dr. Joyce Kimble Memorial Fund, Karnes City Fire Dept at 103 E. Calvert, Karnes City, Tx, 78118, The Karnes Humane Organization at P.O. Box 128, Kenedy, Tx, 78119, or the Karnes City Education foundation- Aviation (memo: memorial fund) P.O. Box 178, Karnes City, Tx 78118.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home