Dr. Gary A. Henry D.C., 62, of Arlington, died Jan. 1, 2020.
Dr. Henry was born May 1957 in Beeville and graduated from the University of Houston receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology in 1999 and graduating from Texas Chiropractic College in 2001, shortly after passing his boards and earning the title of Doctor of Chiropractic’s. He relocated to Arlington shortly after graduation and established Tri-County Chiropractic where he serviced the community for 20 years.
He riding his Harley-Davidson, playing his bass guitar and going to the beach.
Survivors include two sisters, Dianne Henry and Patricia Stevens; a niece, Tamorra Stevens; a great-nephew; and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. for family and friends at 2102 W. Pioneer Pkwy. #105 Pantego in Arlington.
Arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Family Funeral Home Fort Worth.