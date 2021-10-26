Dr. Kerry Keith Mix, 42, of Baytown, Texas passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Harris County.
Kerry was born June 5, 1979, to Keith and Kay (Chesnutt) Mix in Corpus Christi, Texas. He came into this world screaming his head off, and from that moment, Mom knew this little fireball would be a success. From hot wheel races to stealing bases, Kerry always had his eye on the prize. At an early age, he expressed he had huge educational goals. He was a driven and detail-oriented student, and thus his journey began.
Kerry proudly led by example to model his passionate message of awareness and understanding of the importance of student success as a graduate of Coastal Bend College and The University of Houston-Victoria. He ultimately earned his PhD in Educational Administration at The University of Texas at Austin, Community College Leadership Program. He earned an A.A.S, B.A.A.S, M. Ed and Ph.D from The University of Texas at Austin’s Community College Leadership Program.
Kerry was Executive Vice President and Provost at Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont as well as a UT Alumni, past board chair FCC in Searcy, Arkansas, past member of the Searcy Chamber of Commerce and Texas Association of College Technical Educators (TACTE). He also served on Habitat for Humanity and more recently as a board member of Southeast Workforce Development Board, advisory board member of the Southeast Texas Food Bank. A few honors and awards are receiving the Coastal Bend College Distinguished Alumni Award, the NISOD Excellence Award, and The League for Innovation in Community College’s John & Suanne Roueche Excellence Award.
Shortly after Kerry completed his successful educational career, he met not only his best friend, but also the love of his life, his wife, Zina, whom he married in Baytown on August 22, 2020.
Kerry was not only a loving husband; he was a proud, devoted father to three beautiful children who were his entire world. Oh! Let’s not forget, Kerry was a fanatic when it came to his Atlanta Braves and UT Longhorns. Hook ’em.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cleon Audie Chesnutt; and his grandmother, Winnie McCarrell.
Survivors include his wife, Zina M. (Smith) Mix; a daughter, Keegan Marie Mix; a son, Zane Audie Mix; a stepson, Zachary Mitchel Gross; his parents, Keith and Kay Mix; sisters, Kelly (Tanner) Worley, Debbie (Joe) Kristosik and Julie (Michael) Lepp; niece, Kiera Sage Metz; and nephew, Joryn Dean Worley.
Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 23, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, at First Christian Church in Pasadena where he was a faithful and active member. Dr. Judy Dalton will officiate.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home