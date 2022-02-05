Husband, Brother, Dad, PawPaw, and Great PawPaw. Educator, Administrator, Artist, Sculptor, Woodworker, Jewelry Maker, Sailor, Veteran, Pilot, and Motorcyclist….and according to his wife, Helen, he was a great kisser. Following a life well lived, Dr. Norman Ercell Wallace, Jr. passed from this world on February 4, 2022, at the age of 89.
He was born December 9, 1932, in Cleveland, Texas. Dr. Wallace served in Korea before coming home to Texas. He married Helen Royce Deggs on December 21, 1957, shortly before receiving his master’s degree from Sam Houston State University. He began his professional career as a teacher and principal in Evadale, Texas where his two sons Kyle and Kory were born.
He continued his education at Texas A&M where he received a Doctorate of Education.
He had teaching jobs at the University of Houston and Mississippi State University before moving to Administration jobs as a Dean at Amarillo Junior College and President at Cisco Junior College and Coastal Bend Community College.
He was proud of the fact that at the time of his retirement he had been a community college President longer than any previous person in Texas. He always believed in education as the greatest equalizer of people.
His sense of humor, which he maintained until the end and his love for his family will be greatly missed by his wife, Helen, sons, Kyle and Kory, daughter-in-law, Cindy, grandsons, Cooper and Colby, daughter-in-law, Michelle, and great granddaughter, Winter.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, followed by a reception.