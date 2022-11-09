Dr. Philip Edward Scherrer M.D., 62, passed away at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christ, Texas on November 1, 2022. Dr. Scherrer was born on April 1, 1960, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. His childhood hometown was Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, a Saudi Aramco company town on the Persian Gulf. He spent his childhood living in Saudi Arabia, in addition to two years in The Hague, The Netherlands, where he attended the American International School. When his family moved to Houston, TX in 1975, he attended and graduated from Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in 1978.
From an early age, Dr. Scherrer had aspired to become a medical doctor. In 1982, his son Justin was born. Dr. Scherrer worked fulltime while finishing a degree to become a registered nurse. He worked as an RN for 15 years while his son Justin was growing up. After Justin finished his education and enlisted in the Marine Corps, Dr. Scherrer returned to school at Texas A&M University. He graduated with honors from Texas A&M in 2005 with a B.S. in Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Scherrer finally achieved his dream of becoming a medical doctor when he completed his education in 2009 at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Cynthia.
Dr. Scherrer’s specialty was family practice. In 2019, after spending five years in Midland, TX, he, and his wife decided to take an opportunity to work with a medically underserved and disadvantaged population at the Rural Health Clinic in Refugio, TX. Being a doctor in a small town and being able to personally know and help his patients and have an impact on their lives and on the community was exactly where he wanted to be. He loved and was enthusiastic about living in and being a member of this community; it was the “home” that he had been looking for.
He was an avid, lifelong baseball fan, who once played on a team that reached the Dutch Little League National Championships. As an Astros fan since the mid 1970s, he was excited to see them reach the World Series again this year.
In March of this year, after a diagnosis of Glioblastoma brain cancer, he continued to move forward with the same courage, determination, and optimism that he exhibited in addressing the challenges that he had faced in his life.
Dr. Scherrer was preceded in death by his parents, Philip & Dolores Scherrer and brother-in-law, Patrick Zadow. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, son Justin, daughter-in-law Christina, grandchildren Kaitlin, Kellan and Gemma, stepdaughter Alyssa Speers, brother, Tom, sister-in-law Alessandra, brother, Steve, sister-law Carly, nieces Lia and Ali, sister Kristin Zadow, niece Kaitlin and nephews Robert and Jarret, along with uncles, aunts, and many cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 10th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek 9149 Highway 6 North Houston, TX 77095.
Funeral service will be on Friday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church 11507 Huffmeister Road Houston, Texas 77065.
The family welcomes donations to GlioblastomaSupport.org in lieu of flowers.