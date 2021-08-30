Dr. Phillip Langdon Finke, 80, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital of Beeville.
Dr. Finke was born June 20, 1941, in Mathis, Texas, to Emma May (Rice) Finke and Monroe Phillip Finke. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, Texas in 1959, and then he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Houston in 1963. He then went on to earn his Master of Science degree in optometry from the University of Houston in 1964 and received his Doctorate of Optometry from the University of Houston in 1965. He married the love of his life, Jeffie Jones, in Houston, Texas, on April 16, 1965. They then moved to New Braunfels, Texas, where he opened his first optometry practice in June of 1965.
They raised their family in New Braunfels and called it their home until the summer of 1985 when he came back to his childhood hometown of Beeville, Texas, to open up his last optometry practice that he would retire from in June 2014. He was very active in the city of New Braunfels both in professional and civic organizations and continued that same involvement in the city of Beeville. In his later years, he thoroughly enjoyed his involvement in the “Do Nothing Dinner Club” in Beeville with many of his friends. He enjoyed baseball, his children’s sports, hunting with his family, and family outings. He was a devout Christian man and a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Beeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Emma Finke; and a sister, Phyllis Windrup.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jeffie Finke of Beeville; a son, Christian Phillip Finke and his wife Cara of Comfort; a daughter, Shannon Nestler Finke of Beeville; six grandchildren, Colton Finke, Gage Finke, Kendall Finke, Audrey Finke, Mitchell Nestler, Allyson Nestler and her finance Garrett Furlan; as well as his nephew, John Windrup and his wife Jessica.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 2, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. John Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park East of Beeville on Hwy. 59. The family would like for everyone to be careful in their travels if you are able to attend and to exercise caution regarding COVID and keep your health as a priority. Due to COVID, we will unfortunately not be able to have a lunch and celebration of life after the services. Everyone’s health is important to us, and your thoughts and prayers are more than enough to help us through these times. Thank you all for your kindness and support.
Pallbearers will be Christian Finke, Colton Finke, Gage Finke, Mitchell Nestler, John Windrup and Dennis DeWitt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Baumann, John Rice, Johnny Galloway, John Brockman, Jimmy Bertram, Jimmy Lundscheon, John Hughes, JD Fish, Victor Salazar, David Kinkler, Dickie Maxwell and Nellie Boenig.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America or St. Philip’s Church and School in Beeville, Texas.
