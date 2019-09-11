Earl Terry Wells Jr. passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 77.
Earl was born August 10, 1942 to Earl Terry Wells Sr. and Alice Almeda Arzburger in Douglas, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepdaughter, Allison Patrick Crow.
He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife, Janis Ann Wells; his son, Ronald, and wife Karmen and their children, Heather (Michael) Koncaba, Paige Wells and Mitchell Wells; his daughter, Dawna Wells, and her daughter, Connor (Valentino) Garcia; son Michael Wells and daughter Emma Wells. Earl also leaves behind his only sibling, his sister, Lorraine Morris. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Lillian Koncaba and Rowan Garcia.
When Earl and Janis married on July 10, 1996, Earl welcomed two new members to his family, Jennifer (Trent) Grothues and Allison (Kevin) Crow. To this expanded family came grandchildren Gavin and Georgia Grothues and Kyle and Travis Crow.
Earl loved the land, animals of all sorts, sports and racing cars in his youth. He was an avid card bearing member of the NRA. He was known to be a loyal friend to all and never a fear of a hard and honest work ethic.
A Memorial Service will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, September 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice or to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Allison Patrick Crow
