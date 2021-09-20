Echo Rodriguez, 37, of Beeville, Texas, gained her angel wings on September 12, 2021.
Ms. Rodriguez was born on June 14, 1984, in Goliad to Christine Rodriguez and Mario De Los Santos. She was raised in Runge by her grandparents Rubin and Trinidad Rodriguez. She relocated to Beeville and Graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2003. Echo was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was employed at T.D.C.J Garza West and enjoyed teaching and taking care of her son more than anything in this world. Her son is the joy of her life, and she enjoyed listening to Christian and Spanish music. She loved being together with family, eating, laughing, riding around and sharing memories. Echo will be dearly missed by all whom knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Ladilaus Rodriguez; grandmother, Esmeralda O. De Los Santos; first cousin Felipita De Los Santos.
Echo left behind to cherish her memories is her son, Kyle Puente; partner, Herlinda Quiones; siblings, Caleb A. Beck, Mario De Los Santos Jr., Derrick De Los Santos, Joe Anthony De Los Santos, Kaitlyn Lira De Los Santos, Devon De Los Santos, Hailey De Los Santos, Dillion De Los Santos, also numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held at 3:00pm until 6:00pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with a prayer service to follow at 5:00pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will be private.
