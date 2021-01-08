Eddie Faye (Arnold) Wright age 81 passed away on January 4, 2021 in Portland, Texas.
Eddie Faye was born February 3, 1939 to R.R. and Susie Arnold of Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was raised in the Skidmore, Beeville area most of her life.
She married Walter F. Wright on July 4, 1981. She was a member of the Portland Lions Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter; two brothers, L.J. Arnold and Leo Arnold; one sister, Dorothy Sue Roller, sister-in-law, Joyce Kubala; bother-in-law, August Roller.
She is survived by 5 nieces, 5 nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Limbaugh Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery in Beeville, Texas.
