Edgar J. Duge of Papalote, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 95.
Edgar was born on the family farm five miles south of Skidmore on October 6, 1927 to August and Milly (Krupa) Duge. During his first two years of school, he rode a horse to school with his older brother. Another started school the third year so they walked because three could not get on the horse. After graduation, he worked in the Donaho Refinery in Pettus and farmed with his Dad. He then served his country from 1948 through 1952 in the U.S. Air Force during the Berlin Airlift and Korean War. After discharge, he worked construction and roughneck, then 30 years with Continental Emsco Co. until his retirement in 1986. Upon retirement, Edgar started The Papalote Pea Patch Vegetable Farm in Papalote until he physically had to stop. During this time, he also worked inventory control part-time for Wilson Supply Co. for 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Milly (Krupa) Duge, three brothers, a sister, two sons and his first wife, Viola, of 50 years.
He is survived by one son, Michael (Tanya) Duge of Corpus Christi; second wife, Patricia Duge of Papalote; daughter-in-law, Cindy Duge of Calallen; two granddaughters, Lauren and Tamara; two grandsons, Andrew and Barry; two great-granddaughters; and two great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A graveside service will be held at 1 o’clock that afternoon at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore with Pastor Tom Dietzel officiating.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Duge, Barry Duge, Bobby Allway, Brian Kirkham, Kyle Duge and Mase Duge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Vandever, Jamin Wharton and Ronald Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home