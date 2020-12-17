Mr. Eduardo Gomez, 67, of Beeville passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and family.
Eddie was born on March 23, 1953, in Beeville to Aurora Vidaurri and Jesus Gomez Jr. He married Janie Aleman on June 24, 1972, at St. James Parish in Beeville. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School and was a longtime valued employee of Beeville Publishing Company, working for more than 45 years as a pressman.
Mr. Gomez believed in God, family and work, in that order. His faith in God was very deep.
Mr. Gomez also loved his many years spent at the Bee-Picayune, enjoying conversations with fellow employees and, occasionally as a young man, a beverage with some after work. He also enjoyed reading the news and critiquing the quality of the print. He would be so mad if it was not straight or if the craftmanship was off in any manner. Mr. Gomez spoke highly of working for Publisher Fred C. Latcham Jr., adding what a great man he was. He also really enjoyed the company picnics.
Mr. Gomez was preceded in death by his mother, Aurora V. Gomez; his father, Jesus Gomez Jr.; and a brother, Juan Gabriel Gomez, all of Beeville.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Janie Gomez; son Victor Gomez (Linda Mae) of Beeville; a daughter, Cynthia Kaye Moreno (Oscar Javier) of San Antonio; two sisters, Elva Bernal and Patricia Gonzalez, both of Beeville; and grandchildren, Benjamin Gomez of Waco, Matthew Gomez of Beeville and Alayna Rose Moreno of San Antonio.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Gomez include the rosary on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., with family viewing from 4 to 5 p.m., then open to the public afterward at Treviño Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Gomez, Matthew Gomez, Faustino Bernal III, Michael Gonzalez, Benito Gomez and Lucas Uribe.
Treviño Funeral Home