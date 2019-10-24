Mr. Eduardo R. Silva, 59, of Beeville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Beeville.
Mr. Silva was born Feb. 29, 1960, in Beeville to Servando F. Silva and Elfida Ruiz. He was a truck driver and a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his father, Servando F. Silva; stepfather, Domingo G. Garcia; and grandparents, Federico G. and Francisca C. Ruiz.
Survivors include his mother, Elfida R. Garcia of Beeville; daughter, Crystal D. (Ted) Christensen and their children, Julia and Jamie Nail of Beeville; daughter, Melodie S. Silva and her daughter Gabby Diaz of Beeville; son, Edward A.(Jennifer) Silva and and their children Isaiah and Ethan Silva of Beeville; and sister, Terri Silva of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Bass, Bobby Silva, Calistro Gonzales, Manuel Ramon, Jr. , Raul Ruiz and Ted Christensen.
Honorary pallbearer will be Isaiah and Ethan Silva.
