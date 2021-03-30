Edward Cardenas Guartuche, 75, of Skidmore, Texas, passed to eternity peacefully with loved ones around him on March 27, 2021. Mr. Guartuche was born in Nueces County, on November 27, 1945, to Guadalupe and Manuela (Cardenas) Guartuche. He was a retired construction worker. He is survived by his wife, Olga M. Guartuche; daughters, Grace (Domingo) Garza, Gloria (Larry Gonzales) Guartuche, Viola Guartuche, all of Skidmore; sons, Edward (Isabel) Guartuche, Jr. of Skidmore, Joel (Jacqueline) Guartuche of Beeville; brother, Gilbert (Gloria) Guartuche of Corpus Christi; sister, Velia (Fidel) Gandarilla of North Glenn, Colorado; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Edward is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Hernandez; brothers, Saragoza Guartuche and Guadalupe Guartuche. Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home