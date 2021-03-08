Edward Jason Lee was born January 10, 1981, in San Antonio, Texas, to Edward Shelly Lee of Pleasanton, Texas, and Shirley Ann (Staples) Lee of Woodsboro, Texas. Jason was called to his heavenly home on March 1, 2021, at the young age of 40.
Jason was a 1999 graduate of Alamo Heights High School. He later earned a firefighting degree from San Antonio College in 2001. Jason served proudly as a firefighter with the Bracken Fire Department for many wonderful years. Jason had a passion for body building and working out with his fellow gym rats. He loved his friends and family dearly along with his little four-legged sidekick, Bear, who had his heart. He never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. Jason was one-of-a-kind; many would call him eccentric.
Edward Jason Lee was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Edward and Esther Lee of San Antonio and Walter and Lois Staples.
Left behind to cherish all his fond memories are his parents, Edward (Linda M.) Lee and Shirley Lee; his stepsister, Jennifer Beth Lee; his precious Godchild, Ethan Louis Ferguson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Pastor Jordan Newberry of First Baptist Church in Woodsboro will officiate.
In remembrance of Edward Jason Lee’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to a no kill animal shelter in Austin, Texas.
Austin Humane Society, 124 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas 78752; www.austinhumanesociety.org.
Austin Pets Alive, 1156 West Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas 78703; www.petsalive.org.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home