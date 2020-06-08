Edward LeRay Moreno Olivarez, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
Mr. Olivarez was born May 19, 1992, in Baytown, Texas, to Irene Moreno Burgos and Noe Olivarez, Jr. He graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School and was employed as an anchor security officer in Columbus Ohio. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather and a brother, Humberto Jesus Patlan.
Survivors include his mother, Irene Moreno (Rigoberto) Burgos of Houston; step-father, Faustino Patlan, who raised him; his father, Noe Olivarez, Jr. of San Antonio; a son, Roman J. Patlan Olivarez, and daughter, Ava Jane Patlan Olivarez, both from Columbus, Ohio; brother, Faustino Patlan, Jr. of Three Rivers; and sister, Graciela Isabel Patlan of Skidmore; his grandmother, Elida Salinas Escalon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 8pm Monday, June 8, at Treviño Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted there Tuesday, June 9, at 10am. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Faustino Patlan, Jr., Albert Moreno, Robert Moreno, Bobby Olivarez, David Olivarez and David Olivarez II.
Treviño Funeral Home