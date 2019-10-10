Edward P. Conrad, 100, of Skidmore, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Floresville.
Mr. Conrad was born Nov. 19, 1918, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to Raymond and Laura (Lake) Conrad. He married Frances LaNelle Linney in San Antonio in 1942. He was retired military serving with the U.S. Air Force during WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Survivors include a son, Don (Gayla) Conrad of Fort Worth; a daughter, Jean Wilson of Dallas; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Beeville Memorial Park with Deacon Don Maxwell officiating.
