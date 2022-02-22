Edwin Marin McKay entered heaven on February 18, 2022, at the age of 85. He was a longtime resident of Beeville, Texas. Born near Vernon, Texas, on September 1, 1936, to Opal (Clines) and Willis Thomas McKay, Ed grew up in Natalia, Texas, before graduating from high school in Aransas Pass, Texas, in 1954. After graduation, Ed entered the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a radar technician while stationed in Alaska and later as an instructor in Boston.
It is there he discovered his love for teaching, and upon completing his four years of service, Ed returned to Texas to study history and education at Texas A&I at Kingsville. While there, Ed met Linda (Turner) who was also a student, and they later married in 1965 before moving to Corpus Christi, Texas to teach. Upon completing his master’s in education administration, Ed and Linda moved to Beeville where Ed taught history and coached sports at Thomas Jefferson Junior High. During his career in education, Ed was the Vocational Director at A.C. Jones High School and retired in 1994 as the Director of Personnel and Operations of Beeville ISD.
Ed was an active member of First United Methodist Church volunteering his time and talent whenever needed. He also was a past member of the Beeville Rotary Club and Bee County Farm Bureau. Throughout his life, Ed found joy in cattle ranching and gardening — always eager to share his knowledge of growing vegetables as well as sharing the fruits of his labor.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda McKay; and daughters, Ky (Chris) Camero and Kerri (Rick) Rivera as well as six grandchildren who lovingly called him “Mac,” Kennedy and Kyle Camero, Reese and Riley, Reid, and Ryan Rivera. He is also survived by his brother, Carl (Mary Jane) McKay and sister, Joyce Weaver as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Adrienne Zermeno officiating and interment at 3 o’clock that afternoon at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kennedy Camero, Kyle Camero, Reese Rivera, Riley Rivera, Reid Rivera, Ryan Rivera, Matthew Culli and Wade McKay.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Reynolds, Bob Wingenter, Albert McGuill, Leonard Pawlik, Gerald Boyer, Erasmo Rodriguez, Paul Jaure, John Ed Holland, John Galloway, Mark Sugarek, Raymond Almendarez, John Heiser and Richard Rivera.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Beeville First United Methodist Church at 106 E. Cleveland St., Beeville, Texas 78102 or South Texas Children’s Home Ministries at P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104-1210 or Bee County Retired School Personnel at 1909 Emily Drive, Beeville, Texas 78102, Attn: J. Swafford.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home