Elaine Dobson, passed away on April 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Elaine Taylor was born to the late JT and Johnnie Taylor in May of 1956 in Beeville, Texas. Elaine married Pete Dobson in 1973, and spent 49 wonderful years together with him, raising their family on their ranch outside of Pawnee.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Pete, her children, Michael Dobson (Molly Dobson), Jennifer Card (Rick Card), Amber Bang (Tommy Bang), and Laurie Dobson (Paul Seeman), along with her nine grandchildren, Savannah Dobson, Hannah Brock, Ethan Dobson, Brandon Garcia, Ashlyn Dobson, Audrey Dobson, TJ Elliott, Cody Dobson, Emily Brock, and her great-grandson, Atlas Morreale, as well as her brother, Jim Taylor (Judy Logan).
In addition to being a caring and loving wife, mother, and our beloved “Nanna,” Elaine was also a master gardener who was able to grow just about anything and everything. She could be consulted about trees, plants, and then how to either cook, can, or store them. She loved living in the country and tending to her cows and chickens. She often would hatch new members for her ever-growing flock and was always acquiring just one more chicken, guinea, duck, peacock, or pigeon. Elaine was a gifted teacher, sharing her passion for learning and creativity for over 20 years as a teacher at Pawnee Independent School District.
Our Nanna was a guiding force in the lives of her husband, her children, her grandchildren, her family, and the many students who walked through her classroom door. We are all better for having Elaine Dobson in our lives and she leaves a legacy of love for family, for her country life, and for life-long learning.