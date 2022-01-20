On January 13th 2022, Elia “Ellie” Zuniga Reyna of Houston, Texas, succumbed to injuries from a traumatic fall on the night of her 75th birthday. Heaven now has a special angel and Ellie is resting in peace at home with our Lord.
Ellie was born on January 9th 1947 in Beeville, Texas to Alberto Zúñiga and Tomasita Jaure Zuniga. She attended school at Our Lady of Victory and graduated from AC Jones in 1965, where she was a proud member of the Trojan band. She went on to study at the Daugherty School of Nursing in Corpus Christi. She remained in Corpus Christi where she practiced nursing at Spohn Hospital for 23 years until her retirement. In Corpus Christi she met and married the love of her life, Nickolas Reyna, Jr.. They had three children Nick III, Debra, and Alberto.
After retirement, Ellie and Nick relocated to Houston, Texas where she returned to nursing at Cy-Fair Hospital for 22 more years. There she worked with newborns. She was admired by all her coworkers and other staff for her mentoring. Ellie was well admired because of her kind, friendly, and gentle nature. Known to the staff as “the baby whisperer” and as a resource to translate for Spanish speaking patients throughout the hospital.
Ellie Reyna never met a person who didn’t call her “dear friend”. She lived a life of service to others both in her career and in her personal life. She leaves behind many friends of all ages and backgrounds. Fortunately she had had a birthday of phone calls and messages from many of those friends, neighbors, and family members. She left on a high note that day, by leaving behind the precious gifts of her time and stories she shared. Ellie enjoyed telling stories but mostly she loved listening to others tell their story. She always offered her help and assistance even at the expense of her own needs. Born an animal lover, she had a very special caring fondness for her cats and dogs (amongst other pets throughout the years). She often helped strays she would find on the street because her heart couldn’t leave them there suffering. Her baked goods “made with love” will be missed by so many, and her delicious home cooked meals will be missed by family and close friends. She loved oldies and tejano music, but come November 1st and it was all about Christmas music. She loved her family, most of all, she was an adoring “Momo” to her granddaughters.
Ellie is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Nick Jr, of Houston; her son, Nick III (Christie) Reyna of Spring, Texas; her daughter, Debra Reyna and son, Albert Reyna both of Houston; two granddaughters, Paige Mussey and Ruby Reyna of Spring, Texas; one sister, Elsa (Joe Henry) Alaniz of Beeville; one sister-in-law, Celia Quesada of Corpus Christi; one brother-in-law, Oscar (Bea) Reyna of California; and several nieces and nephews.
In typical Ellie fashion, she planned that in death she would continue to help others by donating her body for medical teaching and scientific study. Because of these wishes there will be no viewing nor funeral. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future after COVID-19 concerns have subsided.