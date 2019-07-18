Eliza Elva (Gutierrez) Vidaurri, 84, of Beeville, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Vidaurri was born May 31, 1935, in Beeville to Manuela (Perales) and Luciano L. Gutierrez Jr. She attended A. C. Jones High School and married Anacleto P. Vidaurri on Nov. 21, 1954. She was a retired secretary and worked for Benavides Rhodes insurance for more than 20 years in Eagle Pass, and she also worked at the Carrizo Springs Housing Authority where she retired as a Section 8 Supervisor. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luciano L. and Manuela P. Gutierrez; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Elaine Vidaurri.
Survivors include her husband, Anacleto P. “Cleto” Vadaurri of Beeville; three sons, Juan Orlando (Rosie) Vidaurri of Alice, Francisco (Diane) Vidaurri of Selma and Anacleto Vidaurri Jr. of Beeville; three daughters, Maria Cecilia (Vicente) Dueñes of Laredo, Eliza Elva (Teodoro) Cano of Eagle Pass and Guadalupe “Lupita” Vidaurri of Carrizo Springs; a sister, Sylvia Reese of New Mexico; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
Visitation will continue Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 o’clock with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be Nemecio Dueñes, Erik Lee Vidaurri-Yebra, Joel Cano, Xavier Cano, Steven Anthony Vidaurri and Eusebio Ojeda.
Honorary pallbearers will be Domingo Salinas, Jerry Guerrero, Eddie Guerrero, Samuel Garcia, Eddie Gomez, Andy Salinas, Gregorio Vidaurri and Joseph Vidaurri.
Treviño Funeral Home