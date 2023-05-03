Elizabeth Ann Chambless, 82, of San Antonio, Texas and formerly of Beeville passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.
Elizabeth was born Dec. 2, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to Ray and Inez (Roberts) Lundy. After high school graduation, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin. She married Joseph Chambless on Sept. 29, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She resided with her family in Beeville from 1982-2021 and in San Antonio from 2021 until the Lord called her home. She served numerous years as a teacher until her retirement and was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy and Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Elizabeth enjoyed board games, reading, playing bunco with her friends and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Inez Lundy; three brothers, Max Lundy, Bob Lundy and Charles Lundy; a sister, Miriam Lundy; and a grandson, Robert William Burnette.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her husband of almost 56 years, Joseph Chambless, Jr.; three sons, Micau Chambless, John Chambless and Francis Chambless; two daughters, Marie Jackson and Kathleen Burnette; 12 grandchildren, Jay Chambless, Anthony Chambless, Christopher Chambless, RJ Jackson, Jacob Jackson, Joey Jackson, Teddy Jackson, Geoffrey Chambless, Kyle Chambless, Lauren Chambless, Adam Chambless and Brynnlee Chambless; three great-grandchildren, Adalynn Chambless, Savannah Chambless and Christina Chambless; and a brother, Francis Lundy.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with a Rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Pallbearers will be Micau Chambless, John Chambless, Francis Chambless, Francis Lundy, Geoffrey Chambless and Jay Chambless.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home