Elizabeth Elaine Dehnert, 70, of Beeville, TX, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Graveside services are set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at La Grange City Cemetery with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating.
Elizabeth was born on July 6, 1951, to Eugene Mach and Gladys (Koether) Mach in West Columbia, TX. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, Bill Dehnert; son, Aaron Dehnert and wife Georgie Dehnert; granddaughter, Margot Dehnert; son, Eric Dehnert and wife Hannah Dehner; her mother, Gladys Mach; brother, Mark Mach and wife Barbara Mach; and her loyal dog Coco.
Elizabeth loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter Margot. She loved to entertain and always enjoyed hosting friends and family at her home. Elizabeth was very involved in her church, First Baptist, and loved to help out in her community. She would open her house, arms and heart to those who needed her, and no drive was too far to go and help someone out.
Memorials will be graciously accepted in her name by The American Cancer Society and First Baptist Church in Beeville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fayette Memorial Funeral Home in La Grange, TX.