Elizabeth Grove Hughes went peacefully to sleep on Saturday, May 29th after a short acute illness.
Elizabeth was born on October 23, 1944 in Beeville, Texas to Hugh and Eleanor Grove. After graduating from A. C. Jones High School she attended Baylor University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and met many wonderful friends. Elizabeth met Mike Hughes in Houston and they married on March 16, 1974. Elizabeth was an alumna of Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas and when an opportunity came to move the family to the Hill Country they took it and made Ingram, Texas their new home.
While raising her family and supporting Mike in establishing Broken Arrow Ranch, Inc., Elizabeth played an active role in support of Ingram ISD including service as a member of the Ingram School Board. She also served through support of Charity Ball, The Texas Arts & Crafts Fair, and many other community related endeavors.
Elizabeth nurtured friendships from every part of her life. She enjoyed annual weekend reunions with her Beeville friends, long phone conversations and visits with her Houston friends, and book clubs, supper clubs, fun trips, and quiet dinners with Hill Country friends.
Elizabeth also cherished her family. Special times included dinners and swim nights at the Spring, baking in her kitchen, talking to school classes about birds, thoughtful birthday gifts, and sweet hugs.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Eleanor Grove and her grandson, Ashton Hughes.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Michael (Mike) Hughes; son, Chris Hughes and his wife Maeve; son, Andrew Hughes (Erin Harrell, Portland, Oregon); stepson, David Hughes and wife Shari; stepdaughter, Sherry Hughes and husband Robert (Ellicott City, MD); brother, Harvey Grove and wife Cindy (Lufkin, TX); nieces, Carrie Ellen Allen (Houston, TX) and Tiffany Grove (Houston, TX); grandchildren, Destiny (Jamie) Kennemer (Bartonville, TX), Bob, Bethany, Jayden, Abigail, Ian, Garrett, Nora; and great grandchildren, Adler, James Henry, and Ellason.
A public visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, June 6th. A private funeral service will take place at a future date.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the many physicians and nurses at Peterson Regional Medical Center as well as several private physicians who provided such compassionate and capable care to her during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth should be remembered with donations to the Christian Women’s Job Corp, Ambleside School of Fredericksburg, or the Audubon Project Puffin (Elizabeth’s favorite bird).
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.