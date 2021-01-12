Elizabeth “Lisa” Salinas, 57, of Edinburg, passed away on Jan. 6. She was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on Feb. 16, 1963, to Guillermo Cantu and Maria De los Angeles Arellano Cantu.
She was a beautiful soul, the life of the party. She loved to travel, coach and run marathons. She was a leasing agent in Houston, Texas, where she was a homemaker until her last days. She loved spending time with family, her grandchildren as well as her fur babies, Rudy, Rocky, Charlie and Molly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Arturo Cantu, and nephew Eric Cantu.
She is survived by one daughter, Nicole Artiaga Rodriguez (husband Jesus A. Rodriguez); seven sisters, Dalia Juarez, Blanca Cantu, both of Moses Lake, Washington, Yolanda Garcia (Jesse) of Waxahachie, Olga Cantu, Nazaria Cantu, Beatriz Vargas (Carlos) and Rachel Cantu, all of Edinburg; five brothers, Vicente Cantu (Nelly), Robert Cantu (Becky) of Irving, Jaime Cantu (Donna), Oscar Cantu (Lisa) and Noe Cantu (Margie) of Edinburg; four grandchildren, John Gabriel Benavidez Jr. (Katlynn R. Rios), Raul Lee Benavidez, Alejandra Trinidad Gomez and Analeeze Graciella Gomez, all of Beeville.
Viewing was held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Alamo, with Pastor Marcos Flores officiating. Cremation services followed.