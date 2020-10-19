Eloy T. Garcia, 75, of Beeville, Texas, entered eternal rest on October 16, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on July 8, 1945, to Lucas G. Garcia and Trinidad Trevino. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1966. He was a retired general mechanic and a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church. Eloy enjoyed hunting, sports, classic cars, variety of music and especially loved his family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Eloy is survived by three aunts: Beatrice Sandoval, Dora Gonzalez and Ophelia Guerra; one ne uncle, Aurelio Trevino; and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m.
Eloy will lie in repose at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in the Clareville community.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Perez, Ralph Sandoval, Adrian Guerra, Ruben T. Perez, Alejandro Trevino, Jr. Mario Gonzalez and Richard Gonzalez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jaime Perez and Jimmy Sandoval.
