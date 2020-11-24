Elumina Delgado Elizalde, 98 years old, entered eternal rest on November 19, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on March 14, 1922, in Clareville, Texas, to Carlos Delgado and Adeliada Perez Delgado.
Elumina was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed reading, coloring books, puzzles and spending time on the porch, when the weather was pleasant. She liked to watch the dogs playing in the yard or chasing squirrels.
She is survived by her two sons; Ysaac and wife Dora Elizalde of San Antonio, Texas, and son Eloy Elizalde of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter Nelda Elizalde and son-in-law Rey Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita Molina; numerous nieces and nephews.
Elumina is preceded in death by her husband, Ysaac Cano Elizalde; grandson, John David Flores; her parents; brothers; and sisters.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm. A rosary will be recited at 7:00pm that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00pm.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Treviño Funeral Home