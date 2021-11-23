Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend Elvira Margarita (Loya) Elizalde, 77, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, November 19, at Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-South.
Elvira was born June 20, 1944, to Jose Loya and Esperanza (Contreras) Loya in Beeville. She married Thomas Elizalde on February 2, 1962, in Beeville, and was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a housewife and homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Esperanza Loya; her husband, Thomas Elizalde; a sister, Henrietta Molina; and a daughter, Sarah Jane Rodriguez.
Survivors include her son, Joe (Merci) Elizalde of Seguin, Texas; two sisters, Hope De La Garza of Calgary Alberta Canada and Elizabeth Del Bosque of Beeville, Texas; a brother, Joe (Carol) Loya of Yucca, California; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Courtney) Rodriguez, Lauren (Luis) Quintanilla, Aaron (Shauna) Elizalde and Cody Elizalde; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Rodriguez, Aaron Elizalde, Cody Elizalde, Jeremiah Zamora, LJ Gonzales and Roland Cantu.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home