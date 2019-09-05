Emil V.A. Widner
Emil “V.A.” Widner went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019 at the age of 88. V.A. was born on July 28, 1931, in Rogers, Bell County, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Julius Widner and Marie Katherine Snasel Russell and brothers, Rudolph Widner, Martin Widner, William (Bill) Widner and James Daniel (Sonny) Russell.
V.A. married the love of his live, Charlotte Benita McCarn, on June 5, 1953. V.A. and Charlotte enjoyed over 66 years of marriage before he was called home to Heaven.
He joined the Army at age 17 and served his country in Japan during the Korean War as a Military Policeman. He was honorably discharged from the Army on June 25, 1952, at the rank of Sergeant.
In 1956, he began a 38 ½ year career with the Southern Pacific Railroad, where he was known as “Buddy.” Even after retiring in 1994, Buddy was known for his work ethic, which was such that he was almost always working on something. He didn’t know how to just sit and enjoy; he had to work and enjoy. He had an uncanny ability to fix almost any mechanical object (especially cars).
Whether you called him Buddy at the railroad, or V.A. elsewhere, you knew that he applied the same work ethic to all his endeavors. That may have been working on some piece of equipment at the railroad, a car or truck at the house, or raising cattle in Pawnee. You could easily say that V.A. had an old-fashioned character. If he said it, he meant it.
V.A. didn’t just happen to be a good man. He chose to be a good man. He reflected a Christ-like persona that was not just for show. He believed it, so he lived it. Thus, he served in many leadership capacities within the Church over the years.
While he was known as Emil, V.A. or Buddy throughout his community, to those who loved him most, he was simply Daddy and Papaw. V.A. was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he leaves behind a legacy that will live on in his children, Kathryn Volz (David) and Bryan Widner; grandchildren, Jason Widner (Teresa), Crystal Volz Oprea (Shane), Dustin Widner, Jeremy Volz (Shara), Tyson Widner, Tracy Volz, Katelyn Widner; and great-grandchildren, Payten Oprea, McKenzie Volz, Parker Oprea, Courtlyn Volz, Presten Oprea, Drew Volz, Porter Oprea, Jacoby Widner, Sadie Widner, Hunter Widner and Elliana Widner. He is also survived by his sisters: Ruth Marie Fain and Annie Mae Wallace; along with countless other family members, friends and loved ones that were touched in some way by his life, love, example and guidance.
Visitation for V.A. will be Friday, September 6th from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South in San Antonio, TX., with the Evangelist Jesse Garcia officiating. Interment will follow at Pawnee Cemetery in Pawnee, TX. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at Pawnee Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 514 Pawnee, TX 78145 or Pecan Valley Church of Christ at 268 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX 78223.