Emma Angelina Cantu Rangel, 82 years of age of Hutto, Texas passed away on June 24, 2022.
Emma was born on November 9, 1939, in Beeville to Alejandro and Lilia Contreras Cantu.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ascencion Garcia Rangel; son, Daniel Rangel; sons-in-law, Jose Luis Parra, Jr., and Jerry M. Garcia; siblings, Christela Trujillo, Melivanel Cantu, Sr., Maria Guadalupe Harwell, Hortencia Cantu, Alejandro Cantu, Jr., Luis Gerardo Cantu, infant sister, Adelinita Cantu.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Lora Parra of Austin, Nora (Javier) Lopez of San Marcos, Ruby Garcia of San Antonio, Arlene (Miguel) Hernandez of Hutto; sisters, Janie Steed of Beeville, Alice Weyenberg of Spring, Gloria Topewith of Beeville, Angelica McClain of Corpus Christi, Lillie Mae Galaz of Beeville, and Grace Shirsefat of Beeville, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Trevino Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a,m, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Burial of her ashes will be a later date.
Pallbearers will be Miguel Hernandez, Omar Lopez, Amber Garcia, Ryan Anderson, Sean Hernandez, Javier Lopez, Moses Shirsefat and Robert Steed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Miguel Angel Lopez, Kelli Danielle Parra, Ted Garcia, Toni Nicole Parra, Paisley Garcia, Emma Hernandez, and Kassie Parra.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home