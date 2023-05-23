Emma Jane Cecil, 85, passed away on April 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born on July 23, 1937, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late Otis Leon and Rachel Gertrude (Randolph) Lane. She was a retired hairdresser.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (James) Taylor of Beeville and Roxanne (Wil) Layug of Virginia; four grandchildren, Anthony and Danielle Layug and Steven and Joanna Minnitti; two sons, Paul Minnitti of Oklahoma and Ron Minnitti of Olympia, Washington and one sister, Helen G. Ladd of Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harry Cecil.
A visitation was held on Thursday, April 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at Oak Park Memorial with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating. Interment followed at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Kent Ivey, Joey McFall, Joe Carter, James Taylor, Ron Minnitti and Mark Hodgekiss.