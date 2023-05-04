Emma Jean Cameron peacefully fell asleep in death on April 10, 2023. Born to John & Mabel May on May 5, 1932 in Vattman Community, Westphalia, Tx (Kleberg County). Known to many as Aunt Sheemie and Memaw, she never knew an enemy. A beautiful lady with an infectious smile and personality. If you were sad, she would hug you and make it better.
At the age of 16 she was in her father’s place of business when she met a young man named Sam Cameron, whom she later married. Sam and Emma Jean went on to have 4 children, Donna, Dixie, Rob and Bobby (Bit).
Throughout her life she wore many hats, as a SWB telephone operator, dental assistant to Dr. Mike Huckman, and finally retired as a bank receptionist.
Emma Jean had a great passion for sewing and many benefitted from her beautiful creative skill. Her favorites in later years were the detailed blankets she made for countless babies.
As a Christian, she was devoted in her spiritual beliefs, serving as a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1970. She had a strong faith in the Bible and the hope Christ Jesus gave that she would fall asleep in death to be resurrected to life here on paradise earth. (Matt 5:5, quoted from Ps 37: 10 & 11)
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 yrs, Samuel Robert Cameron, Sr and g-grandson Thomas Robert Cameron; parents: John & Mabel May; brothers: Hugo May, Don May, Mike May, Tom May, Ted (Teddy) May, sister Martha Bushue.
Survived by: baby sister Diana Lyons, children: Donna Wharton (Scott), Dixie Styles, Robbie Phillips (Richard), Bobby Cameron (Cheryl); grandchildren; g-grandchildren, g-g-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Any cards or plants should be sent in care of:
Donna Wharton
293 Santa Clara Loop
Marion, TX. 78124