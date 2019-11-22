Emma Jo Goodson Vernon, 89, of Beeville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was born in Klondike, Dawson County, Texas, to John Orion Goodson and Prudie Texanna Dennis Goodson on October 30, 1930. She grew up on the family farm on the Caprock in West Texas.
Emma Jo attended school in Lamesa, Texas, and graduated in 1948. She then went to Hardin-Simmons University where she was voted Most Beautiful her senior year. She graduated in 1952 with a degree in elementary education. While in college, she met the love of her life, Joe Vernon. They married on August 16, 1952.
Emma Jo taught kindergarten and first grade in public and private schools for many years in New Mexico and Texas. She was an expert seamstress, making clothes for her daughters and granddaughters for many years. She was also an accomplished cook, making homemade meals from scratch three times a day. Her homemade rolls and pies were her specialty.
She was the perfect preacher’s wife, supporting her husband through 43 years of Southern Baptist ministry. Emma Jo was always involved in every church activity and visitation. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She delighted in caring for and loving them. Emma Jo and Joe moved to Beeville after retirement in order to help care for their grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Emma Jo is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joe Vernon; her sister, Mollie (Arlie) Williams of Lamesa; and her three children, Sarah (Ellis) McKinney of Beeville, David (Susanna) Vernon of Round Rock and Rachel (Ronnie) Hoff of Three Rivers. Her grandchildren are Bethany Vernon, Joshua (Tiffany) Vernon, Maggie McKinney, Mollie McKinney, Morgan McKinney, Paige McKinney, Heather (John) Henderson and Claire McKinney. She has one great-grandson, Peyton Jones. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Scarborough of Lamesa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at First Baptist Church on Monday, November 25, at 2 p.m. with David Vernon officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Josh Vernon, Ellis McKinney, Ronnie Hoff, John Henderson, Rob Elizalde and Matt Hancock.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Humston, Dudley Thomas, Jack Dial and Peyton Jones.
The family wishes to express their thanks to their mother’s special caregivers, Terri Garcia, Amber Garcia, Taylor Gonzales and Exclusive Hospice.
The family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
