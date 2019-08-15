Enrique G. Hernandez, 63, of Pflugerville, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Mr. Hernandez was born June 16, 1956, in Taft to Eva Garcia. He was a Christian and earned a Bachelor of Business degree. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was an avid bowler and pool player.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Garcia Martinez; and his wife, Regina Jackson Hernandez.
Survivors include a son, Dominick Hernandez of Pflugerville; two brothers, Johnny Martinez of Austin and Al Hernandez of Beeville; seven sisters, Ida (Johnny) DeLosSantos, Rosalinda Almeida, Annie (Abraham) Segovia and Eva Stevens, all of Victoria, Angie (Danny) Cruz of Cuero, and Rita (Brent) Parham and Bobbie (James) Martinez, both of Beeville; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Treviño Funeral Home with a wake service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow in Mineral Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home