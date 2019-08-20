Enrique (Henry) C. Garcia, 68, of Beeville, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019. He was born on Dec. 20, 1951 in Pettus, Tx to Adan and Leonora (Chapa) Garcia. He married Petra Y. Moron on Jan. 24, 1976 in Beeville, Tx. He had worked in the oilfield industry for over 42 years, most recently for Key Energy and previously for WellTech.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adan and Leonora Garcia; his grandparents, Fabian and Maria Concepcion Garcia; mother-in-law, Margarita Moron and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Petra Moron Garcia of Beeville; three sons, Mario Garcia of San Antonio, Adan (Keri) Garcia of Huntsville and Ernesto Garcia of Beeville; two brothers, Frank Garcia of Tuleta and Fabian Garcia of Corpus Christi; two sisters, Nora Garcia and Mary Lou Cruz both of Beeville; four grandsons, Brandon, Diego, Carlo and Adrian; one granddaughter, Raelynn; two step grandchildren, Mark and Destiny Garza; father-in-law, Concepcion G. Moron of Beeville. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. The body of Mr. Garcia will lie in repose at 10 am on Friday, Aug. 23, at St. James Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating.
Interment will follow at the Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are J.R. Garcia, Greg Garcia, Heidi Rodriguez, Sebastian Moron, Rene Cruz and Fernando Moron.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel - Beeville,Texas