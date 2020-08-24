SKIDMORE – Enrique Tamez, Sr., 66, of Skidmore, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020. He was born on Dec. 14, 1953, in Harlingen, Texas, to Santos and Maria (Alaniz) Tamez Sr. He married Juanita Jasso on Nov. 3, 1973, in Robstown, Tx. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2018. He was a retired mechanic for the City of Mathis and had previously worked for Beck Brothers, Inc. in Beeville.
He is survived by one son, Enrique (Melissa Galindo) Tamez, Jr. of Skidmore; three daughters, Jessica (Juan) Carabajal and Jennifer Tamez both of Ingleside and Juanita (Billy Perez) Tamez of Skidmore; mother, Maria A. Tamez of Robstown; three brothers, Santos Tamez Jr. of Dallas, Hector (Rosie) Tamez Sr. of Robstown and Ernesto (Belia) Tamez Sr. of Skidmore; five sisters, Enedina (Manuel) De La Rosa, Eva (Roberto) Garcia, Elsa (Ruben) Carrion and Belinda (Eric) Cantu all of Robstown and Elma (David) Torres of Skidmore. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel, 4599 Bus. Highway 181 North. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 609 E. Gramman St. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Enrique Tamez, Jr., Brandon Garcia, Mark Garza Jr., Juan Carabajal, Jr., Juan Carabajal, Sr., Billy Perez, Sr., Billy Joe Perez, Jr. and Santos Tamez III.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel