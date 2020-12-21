Enrique V. Vazquez Sr., 78, of Berclair, Texas, joined the Lord on Thursday December 17, 2020.
He was born on June 25, 1942, to Solidad Vasquez and Gavino Vasquez in Guanajuato, Mexico. He was a ranch hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Enrique Vasquez Jr.
Mr. Vazquez is survived by his loving wife, Imelda R. Vazquez of Berclair, Texas; sons, Ignacio Vazquez of Rosenberg, Texas, Derrick (Melissa) Vazquez of Rosenberg, Texas, Sergio (Dora) Vazquez of Beeville, Texas, Leonard Barrientez of Beeville, Texas; daughters, Guadalupe Vazquez and Olivia Vazquez both of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico; brothers, Ignacio (Leandra) Vazquez and Salvador Vazquez both of Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday at 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Berclair Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Anthony Rodriguez Sr., Ricky Castilla, Carlos Mellado, Silvero Flores, Marcos Barrera and John David Ybanez.
