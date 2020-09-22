Enrique Vasquez Jr., 40, of Berclair, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2020.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on February 4, 1980, to Enrique Vasquez Sr. and Imelda Rodriguez Vasquez. He was a ranch hand.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olivia and Leonard Rodriguez Sr., Solidad and Gavino Vasquez.
Enrique is survived by his parents; siblings, Leonard Barrientes of Beeville, Texas, Darrick (Melissa) Vasquez of Rosenberg, Texas, Sergio (Dora) Vasquez of Beeville, Texas, Nachito Vasquez of Houston, Texas, Oliva and Guadalupe Vasquez of Mexico, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary following at 7:00pm.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Berclair Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alberto Rodriguez Jr., Donny Campos, John David Ybanez, Joe Anthony Rodriguez Jr., Justin Flores and Marcos Barrera.
Treviño Funeral Home