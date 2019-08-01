Epifania (Carabajal) Perez, 80, of Beeville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Beeville.
Mrs. Perez was born Jan. 6, 1939, in George West to Noberto H. and Guadalupe N. (Chavez) Carabajal. She was a Christian and a homemaker and was retired after 20 years at Christus Spohn Hospital as a housekeeper.
She was preceded in death by her father, Noberto H. Carabajal; her mother, Guadalupe N. Chavez; her husband, Santos G. Perez; two sons, Juan Jose and Benito Guzman; two daughters, Rebecca Zuniga and Diana Rosas; and a brother, Andres Carabajal.
Survivors include four sons, Santos (Nellie) Perez Jr., Joe Luis Perez and Javier Perez, all of Beeville, and Miguel Perez of Lamesa; eight daughters, Maria (Juan) Pedraza, Lydia (Lazaro) Gonzales, Barbara (Mike) Navejar, Margaret Padron and Michelle (Armando) Morales, all of Beeville, Maggie Duran and Isabel Mendoza, both of Fort Worth, and Minerva Vargas of Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, Victor and Larry Carabajal; a sister, Maria Cortez; 50 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Kingsway Church with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Evangelico Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Perez, Carlos Arzola, Johnny Guzman, JoeBen Guzman, David Lee Guzman and Jose Ochoa.
Treviño Funeral Home