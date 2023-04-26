With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce Erasmo D. Rodriguez, 78, of Pettus, Texas departed this life on April 20, 2023. He left to enter eternal life and eternal peace with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Erasmo was born on May 15, 1944, in Charco, Tx to Andres and Avelina (DeLuna) Rodriguez. He graduated from Pettus High School in 1964. After he graduated, he married his wife Petra Moreno in 1967 in Runge, Tx. He completed his education at Texas A&I Kingsville, and he started his career as a Spanish Teacher at Pettus High School. He earned his master’s degree and eventually was hired with the Beeville ISD as a counselor. He went on to become a Principal, Human Resource Director, and after 54 years as an educator, he retired as the Deputy Superintendent for Beeville ISD in 2021. In December of 2022, Erasmo was honored by Beeville ISD by naming the new FMC STEM Academy, The Erasmo Rodriguez STEM Academy.
He is preceded in death by his parents Andres and Avelina Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife Petra of Pettus, Tx, his son Jaime (Grace) Rodriguez of Pettus, Tx, daughter Adri (Kevin) Felt of Corpus Christi, Tx, his sister Elma (Nohe) Rodriguez of Pettus, Tx, brothers Andres (Cynthia) Rodriguez of Pettus, Tx, Alex (Imelda) Rodriguez of Beeville, Tx, his grandchildren Kayley Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Nathan Felt, Chase Felt, and Karah Felt.
Besides dedicating his career to the students of Beeville and Pettus communities he enjoyed spending time with his family as well as working with his cattle and maintaining his ranch.
A public visitation was held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 3-5 p.m., at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel in Beeville, Texas. A rosary followed at 7 p..m at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Funeral mass was celebrated on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment followed at the Pettus Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Nathan Felt, Jacob Rodriguez, Chase Felt, Orlando Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Peter Wasik, Randy Longoria, and Jaime Peraza.
Honorary pallbearers were Nick Cardenas, Dr. Marc Puig, Homer Lott, Art Provencio, Orlando Vasquez, Richard Vasquez, Joseph Moya, Joe Constante Sr, Mark Roach, Art Gamez Sr, Darryl Martin, Roy Galvan, Albert McGill, Bob Wingenter, Clint Cowart, Bruce Weber, Jessy Garza, Jimmy Martinez Sr., Dr. John Hardwick, and the entire Beeville ISD Board of Trustees.