Eric Stewart, 40, of Mathis, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Stewart was born June 8, 1979, in Taft to Yvonne Stewart. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and served in the choir, usher board, and was secretary of the Sunday School.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lonzo and Lorena Stewart, and other family members.
Survivors include his mother, Yvonne Stewart (Adam) Longoria of Eunice, N.M.; two brothers, Joshua Stewart of Alice and Edward Cuevas of Eunice, N.M.; one nephew, Donte Stewart; one devoted cousin, Marie Edmonds of Mathis; two aunts, Hattie Stingley of Corpus Christi and Ida M. (Ben) Dockery of San Antonio; two uncles, Mack (Yolanda) Stewart and Robert (Grace) Stewart of Corpus Christi; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Mathis Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Albert Walker and Rev. Riddley Rich, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Donte Stewart, Jerry Archie, Joshua Stewart, Henry Archie, Edward Cuevas and Michael Quilmaco.
Treviño Funeral Home