Ernest A. Bolland, age 98, of Bishop, Texas passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023. He was born on July 27, 1924, in Bishop, TX to John Henry and Sophie Elling Bolland.
He was baptized by W.P. Urban on August 17, 1924, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bishop, TX. He was confirmed in his faith on March 21, 1937, at St. Paul Lutheran, Bishop. He graduated from Bishop High School in 1941.
In September 1941, he enrolled at Texas A & M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, member of the Field artillery and infantry band units and was in the Reserve Officer Training. Ernest enlisted in the Army Reserve in December 1942 and was called to active service in May 1943. He graduated from Field Artillery Officer Candidate School in August 1944. He served in Italy December 1944 through March 1945 as a US Army 2nd Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He was wounded while serving as a forward artillery observer near Bologna, Italy. After recovering, he continued his service as an instructor at artillery training school. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart. After serving in WWII, he returned to school and graduated in May of 1947 with a B. S. in Animal Husbandry. (Class of ’45) He continued in the Army Reserve until 1952.
On August 16, 1947, he married Ruth Weber at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellville, TX.
He was a farmer in Nueces County and a rancher in Bee and Live Oak counties. He was named Outstanding Farmer in 1976 by the Bishop Chamber of Commerce. He served in numerous agricultural organizations such as the True Coop Gin board of directors, the Gulf Compress board of directors, Nueces County Farm bureau, and Texas State Soil and Water Conservation board. He was a founding member of Beefmaster Breeders United. He also served on the Bishop School Board and was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran in Bishop serving in numerous positions. He also was a member of LLL and served on the LCMS Texas District Campus Ministry Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 64 years, Ruth W. Bolland and sister Katherine Bolland. He is survived by his three children, Nancy (David) McLellan of Pflugerville, TX, Doug (Sheri) Bolland of Beeville, TX, and Judy (Robert) Kunkel of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren John (Caitlin) Bolland of Houston, TX, Kaitlyn (Darren) Dean of College Station, TX, Stephen (Danielle) Kunkel of Reno, NV, Emily (Henry) Reed of Cypress, TX, Kristen Kunkel of Dallas, TX; and seven great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew, brother-in-law, Don Weber (Sally) of San Diego, CA and numerous other relatives and many friends.
