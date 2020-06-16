BEEVILLE – Ernest B. Barrera, 55, of Beeville, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born in Beeville, Tx on March 29, 1965 to Frank P. and Dora (Banda) Barrera. He married Darla Rodriguez in March of 2011 in Beeville. He worked as a welder most of his life.
He is preceded in death by daughter, Joannie Rodriguez Lopez; three grandsons, Andrew Joaquin Lopez, Jr., Alanzo Joel Lopez and Christopher Elario Lopez; parents, Francisco (Pancho) and Lillie Benavides Barrera; brother, Arturo Salas and paternal grandparents, Fernando and Martiana Barrera.
He is survived by his wife, Darla R. Barrera of Beeville; children, Ernesteen (Christopher Torres) Barrera of Kenedy, Ernest (Celeste Munoz) Barrera, Jr., Jimmy Barrera and Margaret (Noah Amaya) Barrera all of Beeville, Ernest V. Barrera and Robert V. Barrera both of Ft. Worth and Francisco Barrera of Houston, Tx; one stepson, Pablo (Tito) Vargas of Ft. Worth; grandchildren, Randyrey Torres, Grayson Barrera, Olivia Barrera, Niklaus Barrera, Jessica Barrera, Ernest Barrera III , Xavier Barrera, Francisco R. Barrera and King Amaya; brothers, Armando Almendarez of San Antonio, Rito (Tanya) Salas and Louis Arredondo IV all of Beeville and Robert (Priscilla) Arredondo of Woodsboro; sisters, Elsa (Jaime) Lopez of Houston, Mary Elva (Luis) Espinoza of Beeville, Maria Oralia (Patrick) Jimenez of Beeville, Patricia (LoLo) Arenas of Pearland, Martina (John) Loya of Beeville, Alicia Arredondo of Mathis, Terry (Ray) Ortiz and Della (Sammy) Mendez of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 4-9 pm on Tuesday, June 16, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Santos Jones reciting. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, June 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Rito Salas, Steve Barrera, Galvino Barrera, Ernest Barrera Jr., Jimmy Barrera, Rudy Barrera, John R. Loya, David Lummus and Martin Acevedo.
